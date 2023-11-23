[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal shines in bright red chikankari Anarkali suit worth Rs 215,000

Kajal Aggarwal, the eternal fashion fireball, once again graced the spotlight, leaving us all in awe of her sartorial brilliance. In a red anarkali that can only be described as a masterpiece, she didn’t just wear an outfit; she orchestrated a symphony of style.

Jhumkas dangling like style confetti, bold red lips throwing a fashion fiesta, and dewy winged eyes that could make angels jealous – all under the magical spell of a small bindi. And let’s not forget her secret weapon – the long wavy hairdo, making heads turn like a Bollywood plot twist.

Now, let’s talk about the red anarkali that stole our hearts. Crafted from fine georgette with customized chikankari work, this piece is not just clothing; it’s a love letter to traditional craftsmanship. The lehenga and dupatta, made of fine crepe, form the perfect dance partners for this fashion ballad. Intricate hand embroidery by skilled artisans, embellished with mirrors, pearls, and sequences – it’s a celebration of details that make heads spin.

Who’s the mastermind behind this fashion poetry? None other than the design virtuoso Monika Gandhi. Because when it comes to creating magic with fabric, she’s the Dumbledore of the fashion world.

And the price tag? Rs 215,000. But let’s be real – you can’t put a price on feeling like the Bollywood royalty that Kajal Aggarwal effortlessly embodies. It’s not just an outfit; it’s an investment in becoming the star of your own fashion saga.

In a world where trends come and go, Kajal Aggarwal remains the eternal light bearer, guiding us through the fashion cosmos with grace, glamour, and a touch of that Bollywood magic. Bravo, Kajal – you’ve done it again, and we’re all just living in your fashionable galaxy!