[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Oct,2023 02:30:51
credit: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal is not just setting fashion trends; she’s practically launching a fashion revolution! With her latest show-stopping look, she’s left everyone absolutely dazzled. Draped in a Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit; she’s not just making a fashion statement; she’s practically writing a fashion novel. It’s as if she’s harnessed the magic of luxury and woven it into an ensemble that’s worth its weight in gold – or should we say, rose-gold! Kajal Aggarwal isn’t just wearing fashion; she’s redefining it with every step she takes!

Kajal Aggarwal, the epitome of elegance and style, graces the spotlight in a breathtaking Varun Bahl creation that’s bound to leave fashion enthusiasts swooning. This masterpiece, a BLACK BADLA SAREE WITH BODYSUIT, comes with a price tag of ₹210,000, and it’s worth every penny for the sheer glamour it exudes. The timeless black saree, paired with a sleek black bodysuit, forms a striking contrast that’s both classic and contemporary.

What truly sets this ensemble apart is the exquisite craftsmanship. Gold and rosegold badla embroidery, adorned with bugle beads and sequins, weaves an intricate tale of sophistication. It’s as if the saree and bodysuit are bedecked with stardust, glistening with every step Kajal takes. To complete the look, a printed underskirt adds an unexpected touch of playful flair, making this outfit a perfect blend of traditional and modern fashion.

But Kajal’s fashion finesse doesn’t stop at the outfit. Her beautiful hairdo, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and pink lips are like the final brushstrokes on a masterpiece. It’s a look that’s both enchanting and effortlessly chic. And let’s not forget the pair of earstuds that add the perfect finishing touch to an already stunning presentation.

Check out photos:

[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit 861185

[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit 861186

[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal startles in Rs. 2,10,000 rose-gold Badla embroidered black saree and bodysuit 861187

In Kajal Aggarwal’s Varun Bahl saree, it’s not just fashion; it’s a work of art that tells a story of timeless elegance and modern charm. She doesn’t just wear style; she embodies it with every step she takes. Bravo, Kajal, for making fashion an unforgettable experience!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

