[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Takes Fashion Next Level In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown With Specs

Kajal Aggarwal is a South beauty. With her new photoshoot, the diva takes fashion next level in a black thigh-high slit gown with stylish glasses and makeup. Check out the photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Oct,2023 15:45:16
  • Highlights
  • Kajal Aggarwal shares new photos on her Instagram handle.
  • Kajal Aggarwal gets ready for Bhagwanth Kesari promotions.
  • Kajal takes fashion to the next level with her stylish accessories.

Hold your seats, folks, because Kajal Aggarwal is here to blow your minds with her cheeky fashion in the latest photos. With her stunning black haute, she exudes hotness like a queen. Known for her acting prowess and versatility, Kajal Aggarwal yet again stuns with her fashion book. Let’s check out her full style.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Style In Black Gown

Absolutely stunning! Have you seen this side of Kajal before? Undoubtedly no. We are stunned to witness this hot and sassy look. For the promotions of the upcoming film Bhagwanth Kesari, she opts for a stylish black gown from the luxury brand REIK.

The deep plunge neck defines Kajal’s stunning figure. The thigh-high slit on one side gives a sense of sensuality. In this cheeky fashion, she styles herself with minimalism. The contoured cheeks, basic eye makeup, and glossy nude lipstick shade elevate her sassy.

The stylish silhouette specs and long black statement earrings take her style to the next level. In contrast, the mid-part low ponytail gives her look a final touch. At the same time, the black heels elevate her walk.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s next-level fashion? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News