ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say

Kajal Aggarwal, the Singham actress opened up recently in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, on the same. She recently embraced motherhood and is proud mother to her son, Neil.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 06:30:48
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say

Post-partum depression, an insidious and formidable mental health affliction, casts a dark shadow over the lives of some women following childbirth. Its grip is relentless, shrouding mothers in a suffocating cloak of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that lingers far beyond the expected “baby blues.

Post-partum depression arises from a complex interweaving of physical, emotional, and hormonal factors. Timely recognition and intervention are of paramount importance, as the untreated repercussions of this affliction can wreak havoc on the well-being of both mother and child. Failing to address post-partum depression can lead to devastating consequences that reverberate through their lives, leaving a trail of distress and anguish in its wake.

And it isn’t something that can engross the commoners only, but the celebs too. Owing to that, Kajal Aggarwal, the Singham actress opened up recently in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, on the same. She recently embraced motherhood and is proud mother to her son, Neil.

Talking about it, Kajal wrote, “Yes, I did. Its normal and the person going through it need family support the most. Removing time for yourself helps a lot. Doing your favourite activity. A quick workout (under supervision). A quick catch up for coffee with your besties-its therapeutic. Thankfully, I got over it soon enough, courtesy my very understanding family. Gave my husband a tough time. When I was going through it though.”

This reply came after a fan asked her if she had been through post-partum depression.

Have a look-

Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say 822898

Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say 822899

How to check

Therapeutic interventions, support networks, and, in severe cases, pharmacological interventions stand as feeble bulwarks against the relentless onslaught of this torment. Armed with awareness and adequate support, women can strive to reclaim their emotional equilibrium, defying the clutches of post-partum depression and reclaiming the joy and confidence in their maternal journey.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Class In White Pantsuit
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Class In White Pantsuit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
What’s cooking at Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal’s end?
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics
Hansika Motwani shines like never in Anamika Khanna couture, see pics
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
Here’s how you can achieve the no-make glow like Rashmika Mandanna
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Read Latest News