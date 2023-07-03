Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say

Post-partum depression, an insidious and formidable mental health affliction, casts a dark shadow over the lives of some women following childbirth. Its grip is relentless, shrouding mothers in a suffocating cloak of sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that lingers far beyond the expected “baby blues.

Post-partum depression arises from a complex interweaving of physical, emotional, and hormonal factors. Timely recognition and intervention are of paramount importance, as the untreated repercussions of this affliction can wreak havoc on the well-being of both mother and child. Failing to address post-partum depression can lead to devastating consequences that reverberate through their lives, leaving a trail of distress and anguish in its wake.

And it isn’t something that can engross the commoners only, but the celebs too. Owing to that, Kajal Aggarwal, the Singham actress opened up recently in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, on the same. She recently embraced motherhood and is proud mother to her son, Neil.

Talking about it, Kajal wrote, “Yes, I did. Its normal and the person going through it need family support the most. Removing time for yourself helps a lot. Doing your favourite activity. A quick workout (under supervision). A quick catch up for coffee with your besties-its therapeutic. Thankfully, I got over it soon enough, courtesy my very understanding family. Gave my husband a tough time. When I was going through it though.”

This reply came after a fan asked her if she had been through post-partum depression.

Therapeutic interventions, support networks, and, in severe cases, pharmacological interventions stand as feeble bulwarks against the relentless onslaught of this torment. Armed with awareness and adequate support, women can strive to reclaim their emotional equilibrium, defying the clutches of post-partum depression and reclaiming the joy and confidence in their maternal journey.