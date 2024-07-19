Raashii Khanna, Hansika Motwani, And Sonakshi Sinha Rocks Their Western Fashion With Signature Flair

The divas Raashii Khanna, Hansika Motwani, and Sonakshi Sinha have been setting major fashion goals with their unique takes on Western outfits. From bodycon gowns to chic blazer combinations, these actresses know how to make a statement with their signature flair. Let’s dive into their standout looks and what makes each ensemble special.

Raashii Khanna, Hansika Motwani, And Sonakshi Sinha In Western Fashion-

Raashii Khanna In Bodycon Gown

Raashii looks spectacular in a bodycon gown, which perfectly embraces her figure, highlighting her curves and creating a sleek silhouette. She opts for dark color in teal with high-neck, full sleeves, side cut bodycon thigh-high slit, which gives an oomph factor to her look. Her tight bun hairstyle, glamorous makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, matte lips, and accessories with gold long earrings, kadas, and high heels made her look effortlessly glamorous.

Hansika Motwani In White Blazer Set

Hansika Motwani looks gorgeous in a blazer set. The combination of a structured blazer with pearl embellishment and gold work on it, a white strapless tube-style bust-fitted top, and a high-slit skirt strikes the perfect balance between edgy and elegance. Hansika’s ability to mix classic pieces with daring elements like tube tops and slit skirts showcases her fashion-forward thinking. She often completes her look with stunning accessories like a gold choker, a kada, and a ring, styling her hair in a side-partition braided hairstyle and glam makeup with pink lips, adding an extra layer of chicness to her ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha In Brown Blazer Set

Sonakshi Singh looks awesome in a brown blazer set. This time, the actress opts for an oversized blazer with a satin tube bralette, matching color, and fabric asymmetric hemline skirt. The actress effortlessly combines chicness with comfort. Sonakshi styles her look with mid-partition wavy open tresses and matching peach shade matte lips and pairs it with a gold necklace, rings, and stilettos, which compliment her Western fit very well.

No matter which look you’re drawn to, these actresses prove that confidence and individuality are the keys to rocking any outfit.