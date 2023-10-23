Raghav Chadha pens heartfelt birthday note for wife Parineeti Chopra, netizens can’t keep calm

Love is in the air, and Bollywood’s power couple, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, are turning up the romance dial! Raghav penned a heartfelt birthday note that has sent netizens into a frenzy. In a world where celebrity relationships often come and go, this couple is proving that their love is here to stay.

Raghav shared an adorable picture with his radiant wife, Parineeti Chopra, and oh boy, it’s a snapshot that’s melting hearts left and right. In his heartfelt message, he writes, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable.” If that’s not relationship goals, then what is?

But the love fest doesn’t stop there! Parineeti, not one to be outdone, replied with a sweet, “Back at you, you amazing human.” Talk about a love match made in heaven!

Check out the beautiful love-filled post:

And let’s not forget the pictures that go with it all. The couple looks like a match made in a fairytale, with smiles that could light up the entire city. With these two, it’s all about more love, more laughter, and creating unforgettable moments.

So, here’s to Raghav and Parineeti, who are not just stealing each other’s hearts but also the hearts of everyone who’s following their beautiful love story! Happy Birthday, Parineeti – your special day just became a bit more special!