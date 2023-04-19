Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment space and well, today, she must be immensely proud and happy about how far she’s come in her career. Her fan following knows no limits and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she does from her end wins hearts of one and all. From doing good quality work in the South regional entertainment industry to doing good work in movies in Hindi entertainment space, Kajal Aggarwal has truly come a long way forward.

Check out this funny and hilarious video of Kajal Aggarwal making a joke about Dalai Lama:

Whenever Kajal Aggarwal is spotted by her fans, she is always seen in a fun and entertaining mood. She loves to give her fans a slice of life and make them experience the best stuff. Well, this time, we all have a special throwback video for you all where she’s seen making a hilarious joke about Dalai Lama. It is an innocent one. She asked “What do you call Dalai Lama who eats a lot of cream?” The answer from her end came, ‘Malai Lama’. Well, do you all want to check out the video and fall in love with her again? See below folks –

Kajal Aggarwal has earlier been a part of many projects and currently, she's a proud mother. She got married to Gautam Kitchlu a few years back and now, she's blessed with a baby boy called Neil.