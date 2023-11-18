Sanjana Sanghi is sass personified in this classic denim blazer, see photos

Sanjana Sanghi recently turned heads in a denim blazer suit that’s just perfect. Imagine your favorite pair of worn-in jeans, but now in the form of a stylish jacket. It’s that cool. This classic denim blazer adds a touch of effortlessness to your style, whether you’re going for a casual off-duty look or a chic vibe with a silk tank and trousers.

Unique style of the blazer

The best part? The jacket is not just about looks. Made from a durable blend of denim and cotton, it promises to age gracefully, gaining character with each wear. Sanjana chose to rock it with a T-shirt and jeans, but the possibilities are endless. You can throw it on for brunch or make it your go-to for after-work drinks, and it brings that instant edge to any outfit.

Priced at around Rs 7000, it’s not just a trendy piece; it’s an investment in timeless style. To complete the look, Sanjana kept it simple with sleek straight hair and minimal dewy makeup. So, if you’re into fashion that’s effortlessly cool and always in, this denim blazer is definitely one to consider.

Not just a wardrobe wonder

Sanjana Sanghi’s denim blazer suit isn’t just a wardrobe wonder; it’s a versatile piece that suits various occasions. Picture yourself rocking this ensemble at a laid-back brunch with friends, radiating an effortlessly cool vibe. Alternatively, you can effortlessly transition from day to night by pairing it with a silk tank and trousers for a casually chic evening look. Whether you’re headed for a relaxed coffee catch-up or stepping out for after-work drinks, this denim blazer adds instant edge and sophistication to any setting. Its adaptability makes it a go-to choice for a range of occasions, ensuring that you stay on point with your fashion game wherever you go.