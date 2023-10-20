Sanjana Sanghi keeps the ‘funk’ intact in Rs. 55000 abstract print co ord set [Photos]

When it comes to fashion, the term “coordinated chaos” takes on a whole new meaning, and Bollywood’s sweetheart Sanjana Sanghi has it all figured out! She recently stepped out in style, keeping the ‘funk’ factor intact in a stunning abstract print co-ord set that has set fashion enthusiasts abuzz. Priced at a cool Rs. 55,000, this ensemble is a sartorial masterpiece, and Sanjana is the maestro, conducting a symphony of style that’s as fun as it is fabulous. So, get ready to embark on a fashion journey that’s all about keeping the ‘funk’ alive with a co-ord set that’s simply too cool to ignore!

Sanjana Sanghi’s stylish co ord set look is truly a wonder

Sanjana Sanghi has been setting some serious fashion goals recently, and her latest appearance was no exception. She looked absolutely stunning in a set of white abstract print co-ords, and the credit goes to the creative minds at AK-OK. The outfit consisted of a stylish crop top and fitted pants with a unique artsy print pattern. To add that extra edge, she threw on a ruffled printed jacket.

But what really caught everyone’s attention were the details. Sanjana accessorized her look with a pair of hoops, and they just amped up the entire outfit, taking it to the next level of style. The silver jhumkas she sported were the perfect touch to complete the look. It’s a classic case of “less is more” as her minimal makeup perfectly complemented the ensemble.

Sanjana’s fashion choices have been nothing short of exceptional, and this latest appearance further cements her status as a true trendsetter. She didn’t just wear the clothes; she owned them, leaving everyone with some serious fashion inspiration to follow.