Sanjana Sanghi takes the crown in yellow power pantsuit [Photos]

Yellow takes center stage as the reigning color of the moment, and Sanjana Sanghi effortlessly embodies the trend with her blooming yellow pantsuit. The actress showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities at The Economic Times Edge Summit 2023, donning a stylish ensemble that radiated both power and chic elegance.

Sanjana’s choice of a yellow power suit made a bold statement, accentuated by a sleek pulled-back hairbun. The ensemble featured a v-neck crop shirt elegantly paired with a blazer coat, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary flair. High-waisted yellow pants added a touch of flair, completing the power-packed look that seamlessly transitioned from boardroom to red carpet.

The actress didn’t just stop at the outfit; her makeup game was on point with sleek eyebrows, dewy winged eyes, and perfectly adorned pink lips. Sanjana’s attention to detail extended to her choice of accessories, finishing the look with a pair of chic drop earrings.

Sharing the vibrant pictures on her social media, Sanjana expressed her honor in leading a conversation at the summit. The actress emphasized the importance of including the sustainability narrative at the primary level of education, proving that her style is not just about making a fashion statement but also advocating for meaningful change. Sanjana Sanghi, with her yellow power pantsuit, showcased the perfect amalgamation of style and substance.