Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are presently having a gala time promoting their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The romantic comedy is directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is all set for release on 8 March.

There is a video that is gaining high momentum on the internet which has Shraddha Kapoor standing on the stage. She is being cheered by a huge fan crowd assembled. We then see a group of girls taking the mic and say, ’10 rupaye ki pepsi, Shraddha Kapoor sexy.’ This leads to huge cheers and hootings from the crowd. The actress is seen laughing and blushing at this.

Seriously, Shraddha wearing a pink dress has gone literally pink as she blushes here. Do you like her cool vibe as she blushes?

