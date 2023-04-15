Kajal Aggarwal is a renowned actress in South Industry. She has carved her niche in the industry with her skilful performance onscreen. Kajal Aggarwal has a younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, a South actress and model. The duo shares a good bond, and these latest looks of the sister are proof. Let’s check out Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal twinning in lehenga.

Kajal Aggarwal And Nisha Aggarwal’s Lehenga

The beautiful Kajal donned a dark red lehenga. Her outfit has a leaf neckline red sequin and thread-embedded blouse paired with a matching skirt and netted dupatta. A diamond choker, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and peach lips rounded her appearance. On the other hand, Nisha Aggarwal wore a similar type of lehenga; however, Nisha paired her lehenga with a full sleeves u-neckline blouse. In addition, she styled her appearance with long earrings, shimmery eyes, and minimalistic makeup, making it different from Kajal.

In the viral video, Kajal Aggarwal and Nisha Aggarwal flaunted their sisters’ goals by posing for photos. The duo looked stunning and attractive. And it’s always fun and exciting to watch these beauties working together.

Kajal Aggarwal Work

Kajal Aggarwal was last featured in the film G

Nisha Aggarwal

Nisha Aggarwal has not appeared on screen for a long time. However, she is active on Instagram and often shares videos, pictures, etc., with her family members and sister Kajal Aggarwal.

