So Adorable! Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose Candid With Their Twin Sons, Uyir And Ulag

The famous South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has been sharing photos of his and his wife Nayanthara‘s twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot with each other last year in June 2022 and welcomed their twin kids in October of the same year through surrogacy.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Pose With Twin Sons

On Tuesday morning, 26 September, Vignesh, taking to his Instagram handle, shared a series of photos in two posts with his wife Nayanthara and his twin sons Uyir and Ulag. While in one of the posts, he mentioned the blockbuster Rajnikant movie Jailer’s song ‘Rathamarey.’ In the same post, he can be seen holding his twin sons up in the air. One is a throwback photo from Christmas, and the other is a candid moment. He captioned, “Rathamarey… Yen Rathamarey..”

Vignesh shared photos of his twin kids playing on the bed in the other post. And lastly, he posed with his sons and wife Nayanthara with “Appa” written in the background. The duo also can be seen wearing white t-shirts with “The Best Mom” and “The Best Father” tag. The couple, with their sweet family, looked cute.

The filmmaker expressed his love in the caption, saying, “My Uyir and my Ulag, the greatest blessing we have in this life is U2.”

