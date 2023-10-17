“Sometimes home is a person,” Nayanthara’s sweet love note for Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara, the beloved South Indian film star, has been creating quite a buzz on her newly-minted Instagram account. She recently shared a couple of endearing pictures featuring her partner, Vignesh Shivan, treating her fans to intimate moments of their life together.

Nayanthara was last seen in the movie Jawan, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan. She played the lead role in the movie. Prior to the release of the movie, the actress debuted on Instagram. Jawan earned immense love and has been a classic hit with whopping collection at the box office.

In the first snapshot, Vignesh Shivan is caught in a candid moment, sporting an infectious smile that exudes pure joy. In the second picture, Nayanthara leans in to plant a sweet and affectionate kiss on Vignesh Shivan’s cheek, a moment that radiates warmth and love.

However, what truly tugged at the heartstrings of her followers was the message accompanying these images. In the caption, Nayanthara penned, “Sometimes home is a person.” This heartfelt sentiment resonated deeply with her fans, emphasizing the significance of her relationship with Vignesh Shivan in creating a sense of belonging and comfort.

Check out photos:

Nayanthara’s Instagram feed has now evolved into an intimate window into her personal life, offering rare glimpses of her affectionate connection with Vignesh Shivan. Her followers are eagerly anticipating more such touching moments in the days to come, as the couple continues to share their love story with the world.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

The couple’s journey began on the sets of their film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ where their professional collaboration blossomed into a deep personal connection. Their chemistry on screen soon transcended into real life, igniting a love story that has continued to inspire their fans. Not just that their beautiful wedding photos made quite a buzz across the country, giving their fans nothing but rampant goals.