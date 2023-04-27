Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Midriff In These Ensembles, Check Out

Sonakshi Sinha flaunting her picturesque midriff in these ensembles

Dabangg fame Sonakshi Sinha is a popular actress in the tinsel town. She has always been in the headlines for some or the other reason. Being in the industry for years, she has learned different fashion hacks. Whether it is ethnic drape or western, she chooses to slay her appearance with her sartorial choices. Here check out her midriff-flaunting ensembles.

1) Sonakshi Sinha donned a gorgeous yellow U-neckline blouse, a matching thigh-high slit skirt, and a fringe cape. The dewy makeup, open hairstyle, and matching heels added glamour. She posed strikingly and showed her toned midriff.

2) The 35-year-old Sonakshi Sinha wore a black shimmery v-neckline blouse paired with a matching floor-sweeping skirt and a long cape. The actress emphasized her midriff in different poses.

3) Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a yellow garden-printed three-piece co-ord set. The high pose defined her curvaceous curves throughout the pictures.

4) The gorgeous beauty Sonakshi Sinha sported a red printed lehenga defining her picturesque body in this outfit. The striking mesmerizing pictures made one fall for her.

Sonakshi Sinha loves fashion and style. Her Instagram account is proof of her stunning style. She is one of the most awaited stars at functions. The diva also launched her own nail pant brand SOEZI. She also enjoys a massive fan following of 25.7 million followers.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.