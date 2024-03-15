Sonakshi Sinha VS Nora Fatehi: Who Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ In Red Glittery Dress?

In the fashion arena, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi bring distinct styles to the forefront. Sonakshi showcases her style with classic elegance in graceful silhouettes and understated outfits. On the other hand, Nora attracts attention with her bold and experimental picks. Both of them graced their appearance in a red glittery dress, which made fans curious about who looked hot in the vibrant dress.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Dress

The Dahaad actress graced her look in a red dress and looked as gorgeous as ever. The red dress features sheer detail around the curves, bustline, and sleeves, giving it an attractive look. The glittery detail adds a glamour quotient to the outfit. The body-hugging detail, followed by the trail pattern, looks royal. The thigh-high slit raises the hotness bar. The low round neckline defines her bustline, creating a sensual vibe. With red eye makeup, an open hairstyle, and tie-knot heels, she completes her charming look, setting the trend.

Nora Fatehi’s Red Dress

On the other hand, Nora rocked her look in a dark red dress. Her outfit looks all sexy with the thin slip detail, low butterfly neckline, and fitting bodice. The extreme thigh-high slit gives her a sense of sensuousness. The fringy details around the edges look dreamy. Unlike Sonakshi, the Kusu Kusu dancer opted for a golden chain choker and hoop earrings, adding an extra dose of charm. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail, and bold eyes and red lips complement her appearance. With the red toe-point heels, she adds a statement style.

Comparing Sonakshi and Nora, it is difficult to take one name, but as we are talking about hotness, Nora is absolutely winning here with her bold style.

However, who do you like in a red dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments.