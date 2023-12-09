Sonakshi Sinha’s Heart-Melting Birthday Wish For ‘King Of Kings’ Shatrughan Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, the charming beauty of the town, won millions of hearts with her acting skills. She never ceases to make headlines with her social media presence. The diva is a social media bug and loves to share updates from her personal and professional life. Today, the actress drops a heart-melting birthday wish for her father. Let’s take a look below.

Today is the birthday of Member of Parliament Shatrughan Sinha. The legendary actor turns 77 years old today. Wishing him a birthday, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos with her father. In the shared image, Sonakshi Sinha poses with her father sitting on the chair and posing with her like a royal father-daughter duo.

Sonakshi Sinha wore a beautiful olive green co-ord set for the amazing photoshoot. And her complementing makeup uplifted her charm. On the other hand, Shatrughan Sinha can be seen wearing a purplish suit with a muffler in his hand. The duo looked adorable together. Sharing this photo, Sonakshi wrote, “Happy birthday to the king of kings… the one whos always in my corner, and pocket 😜!!! Love you Papa ❤️ #birthdayboy.”

What is your reaction to this adorable birthday wish? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.