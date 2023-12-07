Sonakshi Sinha’s Pink Embellished Traditional Co-ord set is Perfect for this Wedding Season

Wedding season has already arrived. However, if you are still confused about what to wear to steal everyone’s attention at your best friend’s wedding, Sonakshi Sinha’s new look in pink can be your pick. The Dabangg actress recently grabbed our attention with her gorgeous fashion moment in the beautiful dark pink hue. Let’s dive into her pink glam.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Pink Look

She is just looking like a complete stellar! Sonakshi embraces her ethnicity in the latest pictures decked in a pink traditional co-ord set. She wore this outfit from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. The pink kurta embellished with intricate designs and prints looks sparkling, making it a good choice to exude glamour and glow. She pairs the kurta with flared matching pants. In this coordinated ensemble, the Dabangg girl rocks her look.

Sonakshi keeps her glam minimal with the statement small earrings. The bold black winged eyeliner with the golden eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes. The shiny cheeks and pink nude lips complement her overall appearance. The beach-wave open hairstyle looks breezy, making it a perfect show stealer. Throughout the photos, Sonakshi makes us fall for her beauty in the striking poses embracing her style. Sonakshi’s this outfit will make you the center of attraction.

Did you like Sonakshi Sinha’s pink traditional co-ord set? Drop your views in the comments box below.