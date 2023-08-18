Sonam Bajwa Channels Royal Allure In Pink Intricately Crafted Salwar Suit

Sonam Bajwa is back in the fashion game with her captivating royal allure in traditional flair. Taking the craze of pink hue to another level in her traditional drape, the actress channels her royalty in an intricately crafted pink salwar suit. Her sparkling glam in ethnicity says, “I’m here to slay.”

Sonam Bajwa Channels Royal Allure

Styled by the amazing trio Malvika Bajaj, Sanjam Kaur, and Malkit Gill, Sonam embraced the intricately crafted salwar suit by the designer Rimple and Harpreet. She paired the pink embellished long kurta with matching pants and a see-through dupatta with hanging details.

But wait, there is more. She adds a pinch of gorgeousness with pair of meenakari jhumkas. Her winged eyeliner blushed cheeks, and pink lips round up her pink hue love in the latest pictures. In addition, her open soft curls complemented her look. Her strappy gold high heels uplift her overall glamour. Kudos to the makeup and hair artists Harry Bajwa and Anukul Dhara, who made the beauty exude perfect royal allure. With her striking pictures in the royal allure, she took us on a mesmerizing ride.

Undoubtedly, with her stunning pink salwar suit style, the beauty channels her alluring royalty in the latest Instagram photo dump.

Did you like Sonam Bajwa's stunning look in the pink salwar suit style?