ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit

Sonam Bajwa is a renowned name in the Punjabi entertainment business. She flaunts her ethnicity in the latest Instagram pictures in a salwar suit

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Jul,2023 23:40:15
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836753

Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa has established herself as a successful actress in the acting field with her performances in films like Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, and others. Apart from her versatility in the field, she has gained massive praise for her fashion and style. Yet again, the diva is exuding her ethnicity in an embellished salwar suit.

Sonam Bajwa Ethnicity In Salwar Suit

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures flaunting her ethnicity in a salwar suit. She wore a salwar suit set by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The outfit includes a purple kurta embellished with gold work paired with a loose pajama with printed embroidery and a tissue-shiny dupatta.

Sonam styled her ethnic look with a pair of oxidized jhumkas. Her open hairstyle blushed rosy cheeks, peach lips, and sureli ankhiya rounded her appearance. The actress flaunted her ethnicity throughout the pictures in her striking poses. The diva got ready for the promotion of her upcoming project, COJ3.

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836747

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836748

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836749

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836750

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836751

Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836752

Sonam Bajwa has always amazed her fans with her fashion and acting skills. She is a queen of hearts and never fails to impress. You can steal this look to slay your style. She has a huge fandom on Instagram and keeps her fans engaged with her with her regular updates.

Did you like Sonam Bajwa’s ethnic look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets 834533
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets
Gippy Grewal-Sonam Bajwa’s ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ Beats Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here's proof 820871
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here’s proof
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics) 805562
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)
Sonam Bajwa rings in red hot backless bodycon under shower, see pics 795113
Sonam Bajwa rings in red hot backless bodycon under shower, see pics
Sonam Bajwa raises heat in latex brown bralette and denims, Disha Patani feels the heat 791813
Sonam Bajwa raises heat in latex brown bralette and denims, Disha Patani feels the heat
Latest Stories
Akshara Singh Teaches To Be Fit With Fun 836743
Akshara Singh Teaches To Be Fit With Fun
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures 836661
Armaan Malik Turns 28 Years Old; Check Out Birthday Pictures
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics 836733
Ritabhari Chakraborty Turns Spectacular In Striped Blazer And Jumpsuit; See Pics
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch 836424
Inside Palak Sindhwani’s Ladakh diaries, watch
Disha Parmar's 'blue-ming' vacation vibes in pictures 836722
Disha Parmar’s ‘blue-ming’ vacation vibes in pictures
Jackie Shroff, Amrita Rao attended the screening of director Karan Singh Rathore's short film "Paath" 836741
Jackie Shroff, Amrita Rao attended the screening of director Karan Singh Rathore’s short film “Paath”
Read Latest News