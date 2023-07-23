Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit

Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa has established herself as a successful actress in the acting field with her performances in films like Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, and others. Apart from her versatility in the field, she has gained massive praise for her fashion and style. Yet again, the diva is exuding her ethnicity in an embellished salwar suit.

Sonam Bajwa Ethnicity In Salwar Suit

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared new pictures flaunting her ethnicity in a salwar suit. She wore a salwar suit set by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. The outfit includes a purple kurta embellished with gold work paired with a loose pajama with printed embroidery and a tissue-shiny dupatta.

Sonam styled her ethnic look with a pair of oxidized jhumkas. Her open hairstyle blushed rosy cheeks, peach lips, and sureli ankhiya rounded her appearance. The actress flaunted her ethnicity throughout the pictures in her striking poses. The diva got ready for the promotion of her upcoming project, COJ3.

Sonam Bajwa has always amazed her fans with her fashion and acting skills. She is a queen of hearts and never fails to impress. You can steal this look to slay your style. She has a huge fandom on Instagram and keeps her fans engaged with her with her regular updates.

