Sonam Bajwa Gets Candid With Her Pet Dog In Mirror Selfie, See Here

Sonam Bajwa is one top actress in the Punjabi industry. The diva got candid with her pet dog for a mirror selfie in the latest Instagram pictures. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 22:05:44
Sonam Bajwa, a renowned name in the world of Punjabi entertainment, has regularly impressed her fans. The diva known for acting prowess and versatility is also a social media addict. She uploads every detail about her life with her fans, keeping them engaged and entertained. Today, she is making her fans go awestruck with her candid mirror selfie.

Sonam Bajwa’s Candid Mirror Selfie

Punjabi beauty celebrated Friendship Day in different ways. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures on her profile posing with her coolest friend, who is none other than her pet dog. Sonam loves to take selfies, and selfies are mandatory when she is in her comfort mirror. The diva wore a loose blue pajama with a loose t-shirt and posed for a candid mirror selfie with her pet dog.

Sharing the picture, in the text, she wrote, “Happy friendship’s day from my very glam self.” Earlier, her backless glam in a black dress made fans go swoon. However, her cuteness level has not decreased a bit, even without makeup and glam. Well, true beauty is always mesmerizing, and we can’t get over her gorgeousness.

Sonam Bajwa has worked in several films, like Carry On Jatta 3, Jind Mahi, Sher Bagga, Honsla Rakh, and many others.

Did you like Sonam Bajwa’s candid snap with her pet dog? Please drop your views in the comments.

