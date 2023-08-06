ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Bajwa Makes Jaws Drop In Black Backless Dress; See Here

Sonam Bajwa, the stunning beauty, never fails to impress. Recently, she shared a video of herself in a stunning backless dress on her social media handle. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 20:40:53
Sonam Bajwa Makes Jaws Drop In Black Backless Dress; See Here 840968

Sonam Bajwa is a stunning actress who has regularly made hearts flutter with glamour. Today, her backless glam in the latest video, embracing her beauty, has caught our attention. She an impeccable taste in fashion, and she never fails to impress with her style, whether ethnic or western. And yet again, she is slaying her black look.

Sonam Bajwa’s Slayer Look

In the picture video, the actress wore a stunning black backless dress by the label Melani. She can be seen embracing her look with pair of stud earrings. Her open hairstyle, dewy and glossy makeup, and lips add a sensual look. Her black high heels elevated her appearance. However, the backless dress caught the eyes and made fans’ jaws drop with her glam.

Throughout the video, Sonam aced her chic and sensual bold look. The striking poses and expressions are irresistibly attractive. Her charm always amazes her fans. She has mesmerized the viewer like never before.

Overall, Sonam knows to slay with her every avatar. The actress carries every look with elegance and style. There is no one like her to amaze. On the other hand, she is known for her performance in movies like Carry On Jatta 3, Kaatteri, Honsla Rakh, Jind Mahi, Sher Bagga, and many others.

Did you like Sonam Bajwa’s jaw-dropping look? Please drop your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Sonam Bajwa goes chic personified in this cheeky white-pink co-ords 840034
In Pics: Sonam Bajwa goes chic personified in this cheeky white-pink co-ords
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops candid unseen moments with Gippy Grewal from sets 839160
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops candid unseen moments with Gippy Grewal from sets
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit 836753
Sonam Bajwa Exudes Ethnicity In Embellished Salwar Suit
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets 834533
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets
Gippy Grewal-Sonam Bajwa’s ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ Beats Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here's proof 820871
Sonam Bajwa crosses all limits of sensuality, here’s proof
Latest Stories
Made in Heaven’s intriguing quest for Genda Phools creates a stir around the city! 841013
Made in Heaven’s intriguing quest for Genda Phools creates a stir around the city!
Watch: Hina Khan Glows In Maroon Embellished Sharara 840945
Watch: Hina Khan Glows In Maroon Embellished Sharara
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics 840942
Kajal Aggarwal Goes Chic In Gold Ornaments; See Pics
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP 840988
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures 840964
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures
Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair 840962
Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair
Read Latest News