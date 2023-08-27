Sonam Bajwa ups glam in silver shimmery mini dress, see pics

Sonam Bajwa is turning up the glamour quotient, and it’s hard to look away! She recently dazzled in a stylish shimmery frill silver mini dress that’s as bold as it is glamorous. The dress, adorned with frills and shimmer, is like a fashion explosion – eye-catching and fabulous.

Her long blonde hair adds to the allure of the look. She kept her makeup on point with sleek eyebrows, soft and dewy eyes, and a touch of pink glossy lips. It’s a makeup masterpiece that complements her outfit flawlessly.

But the fashion journey doesn’t stop there! Sonam added another layer of glam with matching strappy shimmery heels. It’s like she’s walking straight off a fashion runway.

Now, let’s delve into her work front. Sonam Bajwa is no stranger to the limelight. She’s been winning hearts with her stellar performances in Indian cinema. From her impressive work in Punjabi films to her Bollywood endeavours, she’s been carving her niche in the entertainment world. With her incredible talent and impeccable style, she’s undoubtedly a rising star in the industry. In Punjabi cinema, Sonam Bajwa has delivered stellar performances in movies like “Carry On Jatta 3,” “Nikka Zaildar 2,” and “Super Singh.” These films have not only been commercial successes but have also earned her critical acclaim for her acting prowess. Her talent transcends regional boundaries, and she made her mark in Bollywood with her appearance in the film “Street Dancer 3D,” where she shared the screen with renowned actors like Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

In a nutshell, Sonam Bajwa isn’t just a style icon; she’s a fashion sensation. Her bold and glamorous look is proof that she knows how to make a statement, both on and off the red carpet.