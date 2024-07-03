Sonam Bajwa’s Desi Girl Look

Sonam Bajwa has developed her Interest in modelling since her teenage. She had a dream of winning beauty pageants. But She had been the victim of taunts for her skin colour. Film makers did not give her work opportunities at that time.Sonam Bajwa currently tops the list of highest paid actresses in Punjabi film industry.

Her real name is Sonampreet Kaur Bajwa.Sonam moved to Delhi for higher education. After graduation, she worked as an air hostess. But she left the job to build a career in the modelling industry.

Sonam debuted in the Punjabi Film Industry in 2013.Her career started with the movie, ‘Best of Luck’. Sonam acted with Diljit Doshanj the next year. She played an important character in ‘Punjab 1984’.

Apart from Punjabi films, Sonam has acted in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also been seen in Hindi films as a dancer.Sonam is seen in a dance scene in Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starred film ‘Bala’, directed by Amar Kaushik in 2019.

There were rumours about Soonam Bajwa offered the role of Mohini in Happy New Year, opposite SRK. Later on Deepika Padukone played the role.

The actress posted her desi girl look on instagram, wrote, “ Bindi, Jhumka aur thodi Nazaakat” . An aesthetic background, full of indian pots know as Matkas.Sonam is posing with grace. In a straight white Chikankari Salwar with silver bangles and earrings, the actress looks phenomenal. Pair of white jutti goes so well with the outfit and her open hair is complimenting look, at its best.