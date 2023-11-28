Steal Hearts This Wedding Season Like Sonakshi Sinha In Pink Anarkali With Green Necklace

Indian wedding is all about glamour and glow. Among everything else, fashion has become the most important thing. And as wedding season has arrived, our Bollywood fashionista, Sonakshi Sinha, serves perfect goals to steal hearts with her glam in a pink anarkali suit. Let’s have a look below.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Pink Anarkali Avatar

What can be a perfect show stealer for the wedding? Nothing but the charm of Rani’s pink color can stand out effortlessly. The Dabangg girl shows her gorgeousness; the diva wears a classic silk Rani pink Anarkali from the shelves of Punit Balan fashion designer. The actress dons a long anarkali kurta with gold embroidery around the neckline, a small diamond, and leafy prints all over the drape. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a silk dupatta with intricate embroidery.

Sonakshi Sinha’s attention to detail brings out a stand-out appearance. She adorns her look with a green choker necklace with emerald details and matching long earrings. This pink and green combination complements each other, creating a look that can be a perfect show stealer. To highlight her look, Sonakshi styles her hair in a high bun. At the same time, the edgy winged eyeliner gives her a sharp look. With matching pink lips and cheeks, she completes her glam. Lastly, the green bindi on her forehead gives her a desi touch.

