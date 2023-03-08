Time and again, the south beauty Kajal Aggarwal has set up distinct fashion notions for her fans. Whether it’s to dazzle her fans with her western lookbook or ethnic extravaganza, Kajal has never failed to give us goals with her fashion and beauty. Owing to that, the actress has now again shared a set of pictures, keeping her glam and allure up on the groove, decking up in ethnic.

In the picture, that Kajal shared we can spot her wearing a sheer magenta pink ethnic dress. The outfit featured golden mirror embellishment around the neck with a V border, along with golden embroidery surrounding it. The actress decked the flared pink kurta with matching churidar pants. For makeup, she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy gorgeous eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with ethnic chappals and a statement golden bracelet on her hand.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Holi” to wish her fans on the auspicious day. The actress undoubtedly channelled her glow from within in the picture as she posed candid for the pictures amid the green.

Here take a look-

Soon after Kajal shared the picture on her Instagram handle, her fans couldn’t help but praise her sense of style and fashion in the comments. One wrote, “Absolutely beautiful ❤️ @kajalaggarwalofficial”, another wrote, “

Happy holi dear”, a third user wrote, “Ur the most beautiful rose on this world madam …. Love you madam 💕💕💕💕 happy holi andi”

What are your thoughts on the above ethnic allure by Kajal Aggarwal? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion exclusives stay tuned.