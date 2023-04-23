Take the minimal festive fashion cue from Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's festive fashion will give you goals, here, check out her pictures.

Festive fashion always excites someone from the Indian culture, and it is therefore celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Indians find it the perfect opportunity to dress up in traditional attire and show off style. Whether it’s a wedding, a festival, or a religious ceremony, the fashion that comes with festive moods is nowhere to be compared.

And if you are someone who often freezes out of ideas and ponders ‘what to wear’, fret not! For we are here with the Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal’s minimal simple festive fashion deck that would do you the business.

Kajal Aggarwal’s stylish minimal festive look

The Singham actress holds a strong sense of fashion. The actress has, time and again, been a stunner with her stylish looks on the screen. And here’s when the actress gave off some traditional fashion goals with her preppy looks in a stylish salwar suit. In the pictures, we can see Kajal Aggarwal wearing a gorgeous beige floral salwar suit that she teamed with a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. She completed the look with a pair of golden jhumkas.

Here take a look-

Singham

Singham is a Bollywood action movie that was released in 2011. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Bajirao Singham, a tough and honest police officer who takes on corruption and injustice in his town. The movie revolves around Singham’s fight against the corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre, played by Prakash Raj. Singham stands up against Shikre and his goons, despite facing threats and challenges. The film also highlights Singham’s personal life and love story with Kavya Bhosle, played by Kajal Aggarwal.