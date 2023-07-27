ADVERTISEMENT
Vaani Kapoor Looks Sparkling In Rosy Makeup; Fan Says 'Literally Flawless'

Vaani Kapoor is a heartthrob actress in the showbiz. The diva in her latest pictures treats her fans with her sparkling rosy makeup. Check out the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 00:35:16
Vaani Kapoor is one of the heartthrobs of the tinsel town. She needs no introduction when it comes to capturing hearts with her style and glam. From entertaining the audience with her performance to setting trends with her fashion, Befikre actress has proved herself a true star in showbiz. The diva in her new pictures is flaunting her sparkling rosy look.

Vaani Kapoor In Rosy Makeup

She took to her Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting her glam. She wore a glamorous dress, but today her rosy makeup attracted our attention. She styled her appearance with a wavy hairstyle, smokey winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and glossy peach lips that rounded her sparkling glow. She looked stunning with the makeup.

Reacting to her sparkling rosy glow, her fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “flaw” is a word unknown to @vaanikapoor because she is literally flawless!!!.” The other said, “Your beauty is beyond what words can tell💕💛. You are stardom.” While many called her beautiful and gorgeous. At the same time, other users expressed their love and fondness with emoticons in the comments.

Vaani Kapoor Films

The actress made her debut with the film Shuddh Desi Romance. She has also worked in films like Bell Bottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shamshera, and War.

Did you like Vaani Kapoor’s glow? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

