Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat

Vaani Kapoor has left the internet buzzing with her hot pose in the orange and green monokini. In contrast, Raashi Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor feel the heat. Check out.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 18:00:05
The absolute fashionista Vaani Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion choices. She has a knack for pulling off styles effortlessly. From acing casual fashion in comfy outfits to showing us how to look classy in pantsuits and co-ords set to serving an ethereal look in ethnic drapes and acing the look to perfection, Vaani Kapoor knows how to do it all. This time, the actress poses hot in a monokini, making Raashi Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor feel the heat.

Vaani Kapoor’s Monokini Look

On Thursday afternoon, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a new set of photos in monokini. She can be seen wearing an orange and green monokini avatar in the images. The hot pose in the sultry summer ensemble makes hearts flutter. The bold look has left the internet buzzing.

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858523

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858524

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858526

While reacting to these photos, the South superstar Raashi Khanna dropped two fire emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, famous director Abhishek Kapoor, in the comments, wrote, “Hottest girl on the planet (with a fire emoji).” And many others shared their thoughts through emoticons.

 

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858555

Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858556

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.

