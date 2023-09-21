Movies | Celebrities

Vaani Kapoor rings summer vibes in plunge neck crochet top and denim jeans [Photos]

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 14:14:07
Vaani Kapoor is setting the fashion world ablaze with her sizzling summer vibes! The Bollywood sensation recently took to her social media handle to share a scintillating series of photos from her London adventures, and boy, did she turn up the heat. Clad in a chic plunge-neckline crochet white top that oozes elegance and charm, Vaani Kapoor effortlessly combined it with a pair of denim high-waist boot cut jeans, making a bold fashion statement that’s impossible to ignore.

In these snapshots, Vaani Kapoor proves once again that she’s the ultimate trendsetter. The crochet top not only showcases her impeccable sense of style but also hints at her penchant for summer fashion that’s both chic and comfortable. The plunging neckline adds a touch of allure, perfectly balanced by her choice of high-waist denim jeans that elongate her stunning legs and give a nod to the timeless charm of boot cut designs.

But that’s not all – Vaani Kapoor didn’t stop there. To complement her sizzling attire, she opted for sleek, straight hair that exudes sophistication and effortless glamour. Her pink glossy lips add a pop of colour to the ensemble, making her smile even more infectious. And let’s not forget those funky orange-framed sunglasses – a bold accessory choice that screams personality and flair.

To top it all off, Vaani Kapoor added a stylish handbag to her ensemble, completing the look with an air of sophistication and practicality. Whether she’s strolling through London’s picturesque streets or simply gracing our screens, Vaani Kapoor knows how to turn heads and steal the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense.

In these photos, Vaani Kapoor’s fashion-forward choices are proof that she’s the ultimate style icon, effortlessly blending elegance, charisma, and a dash of playfulness. As we eagerly await her next fashion revelation, one thing is certain – Vaani Kapoor knows how to ring in the summer vibes with an unmatched sense of style that’s impossible to resist.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

