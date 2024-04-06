Movies | Celebrities

Vaani Kapoor is a Bollywood fashionista. In her most recent photoshoot, the diva looked casual in a white crop top and pink pants. Please take a peek at her breathtaking looks.

Vaani Kapoor does not require any further introduction. She is undoubtedly the fashion queen of Bollywood. She is capable of spreading charm in denim fashion as well as captivating fans with her grace in traditional attires. She exudes confidence and style and effortlessly captures attention wherever she goes. However, she was relaxing in style this time, dressed in a simple white crop top and pink pants. Let’s get into her classy look.

Vaani Kapoor’s Casual Appearance In A White Crop Top And Pink Pants-

Vaani Kapoor, the epitome of laid-back elegance, shares her stunning look on Instagram. Her outfit is a white crop top with crisp ruffled straps, a sleeveless design, a deep square neckline, and a backless bust elastic fitted crop top. She pairs it with light pink high-waisted pants, adding a vibrant touch to her ensemble.

The diva exudes an effortless style with her hair cascading in loose waves, minimal makeup with brown eyelids, and glossy lips, highlighting her natural beauty. In pictures, Vaani radiates a sense of casual style and ease. She flawlessly captures the sense of elegant comfort in her trendy yet understated look.

