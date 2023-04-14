Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s seen phenomenal growth in her career. With every passing year, Kajal Aggarwal has only gotten bigger and better in terms of stardom and fame and well, we love her for all the right reasons. Despite not having done many Hindi movie projects, she continues to get the love and affection of fans and admirers all over the country.

Kajal Aggarwal stuns fans with this viral throwback video of her work out:

As an actress, Kajal Aggarwal is quite a professional when it comes to taking care of her fitness. No matter how busy or occupied she is in her daily lifestyle, she always ensures that come what may, she doesn’t miss out on her share of workout. While she keeps a nice blend between cardiovascular exercises and weight training, there’s this one video of her going viral where Kajal is seen doing extreme heavyweight workout. The video is a clear indication of the fact that she’s extremely powerful and has got a lot of strength. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in ‘Ghosty’. She plays the role of a police officer and it is set to be a horror-comedy movie. What’s your opinion on the same? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com