Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard

Kajal Aggarwal keeps her traditional fashion in check in beautiful silver shimmery saree. The diva decked it up with her wavy long hair, bold makeup and stunning poses, check it out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 08:50:15
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard

Embrace the timeless elegance of the traditional saree, but with a glamorous twist! If you’re looking to take your traditional weave to the next level, take inspiration from the stunning Kajal Aggarwal. She proves that adding a touch of shimmer and glitter can instantly elevate your saree game to new heights. Who says you have to be sorry for going bold and beautiful?

With a sprinkle of sparkle, you’ll radiate confidence and grace, turning heads wherever you go. So, don’t hesitate to unleash your inner diva and let your saree shine like a star in the night sky. Saree not sorry? Absolutely not! Wear the magic of shimmer and glitter, and watch as you become the epitome of classy charm.

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal did it

Kajal Aggarwal stuns in silver shimmery saree

In the video, that the actress shared on her gram, we can see the Singham actress decked up in the sheer shimmery silver saree. She teamed it off with a matching silver glittery blouse. However, she ditched accessories, to not overdo the look and left her hair wavy oven to complete the traditional look with a western stir.

Check it out below-

Kajal has been a part of both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films. Her dedication and hard work have earned her numerous accolades and a devoted fan base. As she continues to explore new avenues and challenge herself with diverse roles, audiences eagerly await her upcoming projects to witness her magic unfold on the silver screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

