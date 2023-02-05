Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the best and biggest superstars that we have in the country. Both of them have been doing a terrific work in the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, in terms of mutual admiration and respect, they always know how to make things bigger and better for real. Earlier as well, the two of them have collaborated on several occasions with their movies and well, we truly and genuinely love all of it in the true sense of the term. Be it doing movies together like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Jaaneman to Akshay Kumar joining Salman Khan for his International shows, we have seen it all.

This time however, the case is different. This time, Akshay was seen hilariously roping in Salman Khan for a special promotional dance video for the song ‘Main Khiladi’ from ‘Selfiee’ and well, seeing the fun vibes, the internet is truly loving it big time and for real. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant and entertaining, ain't it?