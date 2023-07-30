Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops candid unseen moments with Gippy Grewal from sets

Sonam Bajwa takes us behind the scenes on the movie sets, and trust us, it’s an absolute blast! The actress shared a hilarious video featuring none other than the talented Gippy Grewal, and it’s all about fun and frolic. From playful banter to funny antics, these two are the ultimate dynamic duo, leaving us in fits of giggles.

Here’s what Sonam Bajwa wrote

In her quirky style, Sonam wrote, “Hor khoobsurat te young hon layi @binnudhillons nu sampark kitta jaave” – a tongue-in-cheek way of saying they’ve found the secret to staying beautiful and forever young! We can’t help but join in on the laughter party!

And that’s not all, folks! Sonam also gave a special shoutout to the movie “Carry on Jatta 3,” spreading the excitement for its release in cinemas near us. With her camaraderie with Gippy Grewal, we can already sense the magic this duo can create on the big screen!

Check out the video below-

So, buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of entertainment, if you haven’t yet watched Carry On Jatta 3 as Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal bring the perfect blend of beauty, charm, and laughter to the silver screen. It’s a surefire recipe for a movie that’ll leave us with smiles that last long after the credits roll!

