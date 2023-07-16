ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets

Sonam Bajwa the lead actress from Carry On Jatta 3 took to her Instagram handle to share a video, that had beautiful collages of stills from the movie. Sharing the reel, the actress urged her fans to watch the film and spend the Sunday ahead.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 23:40:31
Watch: Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from Carry On Jatta 3 sets

The laughter riot continues to reach newer heights, Carry on Jatta 3! As the third installment in the immensely popular Punjabi comedy film series, it follows the footsteps of its predecessors in delivering side-splitting entertainment to audiences. Building upon the success of Carry on Jatta 2, which remains the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, expectations are sky-high for this grand comedy extravaganza, which already has marked quite an impressive number at the box office.

As the Punjabi film industry continues to thrive and evolve, the success of Carry on Jatta 3 reinforces its position as a force to be reckoned with.

And now Sonam Bajwa drops unseen glimpses from the film set

About the film

The film features an ensemble cast of talented actors who are known for their impeccable comic timing. Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa take the lead, supported by a stellar lineup including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, B.N. Sharma, and Karamjit Anmol. With such a powerhouse of comedic talent, audiences can expect nothing short of a laugh riot.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

