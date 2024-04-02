Movies | Celebrities

Ronit Roy exclusively talked about what led him to take up Farrey and his personal bond with the Agnihotri family

Back in November 2023, Farrey arrived, where it marked the big-screen debut of Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. The film, while did not make a big splash at the box office did go on to receive critical acclaim.

Now, after all this time, Farrey is all set to make its digital arrival on Zee5 from 5th April 2024 onwards.

On that note, we got into an exclusive conversation with actor Ronit Roy, who played Alizeh’s on-screen father in the film, where we talked about what led him to the character he played and how he approached it in preparing for the role.

What drew you to the character you portrayed in Farrey and the overall storyline?

When Alvira sent me the script, I was in New York. I immediately read it in one go. I thought that several factors at play made me eager to take on the role. First and foremost, there was Alvira herself, the producer of the film, who also happens to be a dear family member; we affectionately called her ‘baby’ while she was growing up. Additionally, Farrey marked Alizeh’s debut in the industry, making it baby’s debut. With such personal connections, I never doubted in my mind. Moreover, when I read the script, I felt it was different from my previous roles, like those in Udaan or 2 States, where I depicted intense father figures. I thought it was a great character. Playing a father-like figure allowed me to explore new dimensions as an actor. Plus, being able to collaborate with a talented ensemble cast, particularly with younger actors, was an aspect I relished. There is always so much to learn from the younger generations and above all, I thought it was a story that has a lot of emotion. It’s a narrative about young people making mistakes, stumbling along the way, yet ultimately finding their path to redemption and setting things right.

How did you approach preparing for your role in the movie?

At this stage of my career, extensive preparation isn’t always necessary for a role like this. However, I still dive deep into the character’s mindset, exploring their backstory, the way he walks, talks, dresses, and overall behavior. It’s about getting into the skin of the character and understanding their essence. While it may seem simple, it’s a method that requires attention to detail. So, while the preparation might not be extensive, it’s certainly thorough.