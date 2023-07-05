What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession?

One of the talented, gorgeous, and skillful performing artists Kajal Aggarwal, has regularly won hearts with her on-screen appearances and impeccable fashion taste. She is a social media bug who enjoys sharing every detail about her life with her fans. In the newest, she is obsessed with self-care. Let’s check it out below

Kajal Aggarwal’s New Self Obsession

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram and shared some snaps from her self-care day at home. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her beautiful manicure. Her glossy nails with red hearts looked captivating. She texted, “Holidays nails.” Also, she said, “Love my chrome heart nails @thewhitedoorindia @kadecommunications.”

In the next story, she shared the BTS picture when she was getting her nails done. And she wrote “The Artist Behind the Art. Fab Service.” The way she is showing her nails seems the diva is obsessed with her new manicure. Undoubtedly you also liked the new nails of Kajal Aggarwal.

Manicures and pedicures are the favorite self-care for females. It makes you feel confident and cool. Also loves to flaunt beautiful hands and legs as Kajal was at her home today, so she thought to enjoy her time with some sparkling self-care.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new manicure and pedicure? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.