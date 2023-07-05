ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession?

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the heartthrobs of the town. She loves to take care of herself. The fashion enthusiast is now obsessed with a new thing; find it out in the article below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 10:00:46
What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession?

One of the talented, gorgeous, and skillful performing artists Kajal Aggarwal, has regularly won hearts with her on-screen appearances and impeccable fashion taste. She is a social media bug who enjoys sharing every detail about her life with her fans. In the newest, she is obsessed with self-care. Let’s check it out below

Kajal Aggarwal’s New Self Obsession

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram and shared some snaps from her self-care day at home. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her beautiful manicure. Her glossy nails with red hearts looked captivating. She texted, “Holidays nails.” Also, she said, “Love my chrome heart nails @thewhitedoorindia @kadecommunications.”

What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession? 823639

What Is Kajal Aggarwal's New Obsession? 823640

In the next story, she shared the BTS picture when she was getting her nails done. And she wrote “The Artist Behind the Art. Fab Service.” The way she is showing her nails seems the diva is obsessed with her new manicure. Undoubtedly you also liked the new nails of Kajal Aggarwal.

Manicures and pedicures are the favorite self-care for females. It makes you feel confident and cool. Also loves to flaunt beautiful hands and legs as Kajal was at her home today, so she thought to enjoy her time with some sparkling self-care.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new manicure and pedicure? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say
Post-partum depression is for real! Here’s what Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has to say
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Class In White Pantsuit
Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Class In White Pantsuit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pours love on Kajal Aggarwal’s special post on friendship
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Watch: Kajal Aggarwal shines in shimmery silver six-yard
Latest Stories
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Memories When She Was Just 17
Shruti Haasan Revisits Her Old Memories When She Was Just 17
Watch: Hina Khan’s Gustakh Aankhein
Watch: Hina Khan’s Gustakh Aankhein
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Armaan Malik Off To Vacation With Girlfriend Aashna Shroff; Check Out
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Who Is Nia Sharma’s Quirky Pass Time Bestie?
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
Theatre To Films: The Rise Of Aahana Kumra
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
In Pics: Rashami Desai’s Wild And Free Vibes
Read Latest News