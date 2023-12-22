Who Is Varun Dhawan Missing Badly? See Here

Varun Dhawan is an ever-charming star in the town. The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and treats his fans with a glimpse of his personal and professional life. However, today, the actor is missing someone special. Let’s find out below.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jug Jugg Jiyo actor drops an adorable video with his special one. Before you imagine that special one is his wife Natasha, let us reveal that it’s Varun and Natasha’s beloved pet dog, Joey. Varun Dhawan loves his dog a lot, and we have often witnessed him spending quality time with his son.

In the shared video, Varun Dhawan can be seen in a sleepy mood while his pet dog is sitting beside him. Varun grabs his dog and, showers him with multiple kisses and makes us fall for them. This video is cuteness-overloaded, and we love how Varun becomes a child with his pet dog. Sharing this video, Varun, in the caption, wrote, “Major missing #Joey.” While in the video caption, he wrote, “Are afternoon naps the answer.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.