Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are two of the most loved and admirer actors that we have in the country at present. While Akshay is a lot senior to Emraan Hashmi in terms of both age and experience, Emraan, on the other hand started to get his share of fandom and popularity immediately after the successful phase he had in his professional space post the year 2000 and ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for him for real. Right now, both of them are immensely happy and excited as their latest movie ‘Selfiee’ has finally released in cinemas today.

However, amidst all the good and positive update, there’s a sad news that we hear coming from the movie’s end ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in Bollywood Life, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Selfiee’ movie has been leaked online. Reports suggest that the movie is now available in platforms like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more.

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? What’s your suggestion regarding how we can battle the piracy issue?Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com