ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3 Will Be A Christmas 2024 Release; Read To Know Its Title

Akshay Kumar's film Welcome 3 is scheduled to be a release during Christmas 2024. It is titled Welcome To The Jungle. Read here at IWMBuzz.com for all details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 17:55:13
Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3 Will Be A Christmas 2024 Release; Read To Know Its Title 843295

The third instalment of Welcome franchise has been doing rounds. A report at Pinkvilla.com talked about its release date and its new title. And we take reference from that story for our write up here.

The official title of the film has been announced as ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. It will be arriving in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas 2024. The team looks forward to entertaining the audiences in the holiday season. Interestingly, the original film Welcome was also released on Christmas in 2007.

The genre of the film will be a comedy set in the jungle. The idea is to create a one of its kind adventure comedy, that amps up the scale over the earlier two parts, as per reports in media.

Akshay Kumar is back with Producer Firoz Nadiadwala for the project. Many casting additions including those of Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have been reported in the film. As per reports in media, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor who gave life to the famous characters of Uday and Majnu in the original film won’t be reprising their roles. Instead, the Munnabhai duo Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, will be replacing them. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to join the project as lead actresses and will bring more chaos to the story. It has also been learnt that Suniel Shetty who shares a great friendship with Akshay and the producer of Welcome 3, has also come on board for a new character.

For all those praising Akshay Kumar for his work in the recent hit OMG2, you can surely look forward to this big-ticket film.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process” says Pankaj Tripathi about the OMG star! 842744
“I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process” says Pankaj Tripathi about the OMG star!
OMG2 Is Not A Film, It’s A Movement 842095
OMG2 Is Not A Film, It’s A Movement
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight 840204
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight
CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar's Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details 839967
CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar’s Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With 'Adult Only' And 'No Cuts' 839597
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With ‘Adult Only’ And ‘No Cuts’
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]
Latest Stories
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish 843278
Sara Ali Khan shares Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration photos, writes a cute wish
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa 843274
It was a special feeling to wear the actual uniform for my role in Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa
Fashion Icon Alert: Surbhi Jyoti Stuns in Off-Shoulder Silver Sequin Dress 843265
Fashion Icon Alert: Surbhi Jyoti Stuns In Off-Shoulder Silver Sequin Dress
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav 843261
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife 843257
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet gets stabbed with a knife
I want to do something to keep the 'green cover' of our country safe: Pariva Pranati 843210
I want to do something to keep the ‘green cover’ of our country safe: Pariva Pranati
Read Latest News