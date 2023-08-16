Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3 Will Be A Christmas 2024 Release; Read To Know Its Title

The third instalment of Welcome franchise has been doing rounds. A report at Pinkvilla.com talked about its release date and its new title. And we take reference from that story for our write up here.

The official title of the film has been announced as ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. It will be arriving in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas 2024. The team looks forward to entertaining the audiences in the holiday season. Interestingly, the original film Welcome was also released on Christmas in 2007.

The genre of the film will be a comedy set in the jungle. The idea is to create a one of its kind adventure comedy, that amps up the scale over the earlier two parts, as per reports in media.

Akshay Kumar is back with Producer Firoz Nadiadwala for the project. Many casting additions including those of Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt have been reported in the film. As per reports in media, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor who gave life to the famous characters of Uday and Majnu in the original film won’t be reprising their roles. Instead, the Munnabhai duo Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, will be replacing them. Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to join the project as lead actresses and will bring more chaos to the story. It has also been learnt that Suniel Shetty who shares a great friendship with Akshay and the producer of Welcome 3, has also come on board for a new character.

For all those praising Akshay Kumar for his work in the recent hit OMG2, you can surely look forward to this big-ticket film.