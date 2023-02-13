The Indian adaptation of The Night Manager is creating history! The show, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2023, is an adaptation of John le Carré’s book with the same name and in a first, the book will now feature the film’s leading men, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, as its cover. This is the first time ever that an Indian show will be featuring on an international bestseller.

On this milestone, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel…this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career! When you’ve been in the industry for as long as I have, it’s easy to think that you’ve seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams. So grateful and humbled by this honor!”

Adds Aditya Roy Kapur, “The Night Manager has been a very special project for me. I’m a huge fan of the book and for our poster to make it to the cover of the book it’s based on, we couldn’t have asked for more! It’s wonderful validation for all the work the whole team has put in.”

Nick, Stephen and Simon Cornwell, sons of the author, said “Our father John le Carré was hugely excited by the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager. Even though sadly he did not live to see the finished show, we know he would have been thrilled by this breath-taking adaptation brilliantly helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose and the brilliant performances of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and the whole cast. It’s a gripping and much-loved book and it’s wonderful to see it taking on new life in this way. Moments like these prove how well the story has traveled, and how it has echoed across the globe. And it’s incredibly exciting to see two of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, on the cover of the book!”