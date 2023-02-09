Anurag Basu is one of the finest and most admired directors and filmmakers that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The man has produced some sincerely amazing content and has been the main reason behind some of the greatest and most iconic, memorable movies in Bollywood in the last two decades or so. While we are well aware of the fact that he’s next coming up with the sequel of ‘Life In A Metro’, this time, we have a new and big update for you.

As per the latest social media post and announcement by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Anurag Basu is now all set to direct the biopic of legendary Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. The movie will be titled ‘The Black Tiger’ and it will be produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

We all know that Ravindra Kaushik was considered as one of the greatest spies of all time and hence, this makes it all the way more interesting and for real.

