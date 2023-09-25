Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in the city of Udaipur on September 24.

Parineeti looked nothing short of ethereal on her special day. She donned a beautiful beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga, adorned with exquisite jewelry that perfectly complemented her outfit. Meanwhile, the groom, Raghav Chadha, looked dapper in an understated ivory-colored outfit, which was custom-designed by his maternal uncle and renowned fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Parineeti and Raghav shared their joy, writing, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time… So blessed to finally be Mr. and Mrs.! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.” Check photos below!

Notably, the guest list featured a mix of luminaries from both the film industry and the political arena. Among the attendees was Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, who added a touch of family warmth to the event. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh were also present to extend their blessings and good wishes to the newlyweds.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The star-studded ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.