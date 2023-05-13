Congratulations: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The speculations around their marriage was rife for quite a long time and we love it. Finally, the two of them are engaged.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most admired and loved couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been spotted on many occasions in the past and well, we have loved the way they have progressed as a couple. From getting spotted for multiple outings together to eventually falling in love and watching IPL matches, we have seen the couple do it all and how. Both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are immensely dedicated towards each other and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they share new and engaging photos and videos on social media handles, the internet truly loves it and in the genuine sense of the term.

Check out the first engagement photos of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:

For quite a long time, fans and admirers were eagerly waiting for an update around their engagement. Well, finally, the day has come ladies and gentlemen. The Delhi house was decorated with lights and it was a wonderful experience indeed. Well, finally, Parineeti has decided to take to her social media handle the first pics from the engagement and well, we are truly in love. Here you go –

We at IWMBuzz wish the couple a lovely life going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com