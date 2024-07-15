Diljit Dosanjh gets a surprise visit from Justin Trudeau at sold out concert in Canada

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s purple patch of a year that is 2024 only seems to get better and better as days pass by. Already riding high on the many benchmarks the man has surpassed nationally and internationally, Dosanjh is just adding more and more to his kitty.

Recently, having aimed at Canada as his latest destination, Dosanjh managed to hold a sold out concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. This was history yet again as he became the first Punjabi artist to fill the venue. He took to his Instagram Stories to share snippets of his performance on popular tracks like Born To Shine and a huge crowd cheering for him.

The icing on the cake turned out to be the fact that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau decided to pay him a special visit. Delighted by the same Dosanjh and Trudeau shared a warm hug and exchanged smiles. Meeting Dosanjh’s team, Trudeau and Dosanjh were asked to cheer the singer’s trademark line, “Punjabi aa gaye oye” (Punjabis are here).

Dosanjh wrote in the caption, “Diversity is 🇨🇦‘s strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!” Justin also shared the same video on his Instagram feed, along with another carousel post of pictures with Diljit and his crew. He wrote in that caption, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power.”

View Post 1: Diljit Dosanjh gets a surprise visit from Justin Trudeau at sold out concert in Canada

Needless to say, this was met with immense praise and adulation from the fans as Dosanjh’s global dominance has now become a certainty. Earlier this year, Dosanjh headlines at Coachella, sang with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in other instances, and then his performance at the Ambani pre-wedding celebration was also a huge highlight.