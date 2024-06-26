Diljit Dosanjh reacts to being called a ‘sudden phenomenon’

You have been living under a rock if somehow still aren’t acquainted with the phenomenon that is Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer and actor, for many other there, is going through a purple patch of sorts where he is making a mark not just on the national but also on the international stage as well. From performing at Coachella, performing with Ed Sheeran, making a huge impact with his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, and most recently, his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon; Dosanjh is here, there, everywhere.

And theres literally no stopping him as the man is currently promoting his upcoming Punjabi film, Jatt & Juliet 3. Recently, with the promotions held in Punjab, he was at his candid best.

First talking about doing work in Punjab, Dosanjh said that he was determined to do one Punjabi film and an album every year. He mentioned that it was something substantial for him and that he would continue to do everything else, but would never disconnect from Punjab.

Talking about how people are mentioning that he has become a phenomenon all of a sudden, Dosanjh said that it comes with time. He mentioned that people say he has become a phenomenon all of a sudden but miss the fact that he has been working for it for the past 22 years. He explained that when you keep up the hard work, such transitions happen, and you see them yourself. It was long overdue. However, now when kids see this happening, they know that they can also do it and, in fact, go way above and beyond this. He added that there is love among people and that everything else is just politics.

Dosanjh is undoubtedly unstoppable and we are sure the fans wouldn’t want him to stop as well.