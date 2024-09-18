Diljit Dosanjh slapped with a legal notice for alleged manipulation of prices for Dil-luminati concert

You don’t quite associate actor Diljit Dosanjh with negative headlines or controversies, as the man is more often than not, in the news but breaking out with a new feat or just achieving a new milestone. However, his much-publicised and much-anticipated concert in India called Dil-luminati has now been in the news for the wrong reasons.

The actor and singer along with other parties involved have been slapped with a legal notice from Riddhima Kapoor, a law student in Delhi, who made several claims about the manipulation of ticket prices and being unable to buy a ticket due to the unfair practices.

She also alleged that the booking time was listed for September 12 at 1 pm and the passes were made available for a sale minutes earlier than that which were sold out almost instantly. Taking the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 into account, she said the sudden availability of tickets strongly suggested manipulation and scalping practices, and this abrupt transaction indicated that the organisation may be artificially inflating demand and playing with the prices.

As mentioned above, apart from Dosanjh, the legal notice has been sent to Zomato, HDFC Bank, and Saregama Ltd as well. But as of now, no parties have responded.

The Dil-luminati concert is set to kick off in October in India where Dosnajh will be touring over 10 cities. He is currently in Europe.