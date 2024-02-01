Exclusive: 12th Fail actress Geeta Agrawal Sharma to be a part of movie Sab First Class

Geeta Agrawal Sharma, the talented actress, who has featured in popular movies like Fighter, Delhi 6, 12th Fail, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and OMG 2, is set to entertain fans in a new movie. As per a credible source, Geeta will be seen in the upcoming film, Sab First Class. We at IWMBuzz.com exclusive reported about Manu Rishi Chadha, Kusha Kapila and Harsh Beniwal being part of the project.

As per reports in media, the movie will be produced by Murad Khetani, JIO Studios, Cine 1 Studios, and Movie Tunnel Productions. In this movie, Shehnaaz Gill will share the screen with Fukra fame Varun Sharma. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

Recently, Shehnaaz posted two pictures on Instagram and shared the announcement news with fans. The first one features the actress holding a clapperboard, posing alongside co-star Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua and producer Murad Khetani. The second one showcases a clapperboard with scene number 48, shot number 1+2, and take 1 written on it. In her caption, Shehnaaz wrote, “2024 begins.”

Shehnaaz’s co-actor, Varun Sharma also uploaded the same images on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Varun said, “Starting off 2024 on a First Class note with gratitude and excitement as we commence our Shoot today for ‘Sab First Class’ with my Jigri Shehnaaz Gill, helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and Produced by Murad Khetani Sir, Cine 1 Studios, Movie Tunnel Productions and JIO Studios. This one is gonna be a Super fun ride and this one’s for everyone who’s been there and your support is why life mein ‘Sab First Class’ hai! Jai Mata Di.”

We buzzed the actress and spokesperson at Jio but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading IWMBuzz for more exclusive updates.