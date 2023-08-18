Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur to play lead in movie Tu Chahiye

Ashnoor Kaur, the popular actress, who is best known for her acting in several television serials, including Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes, is all set to be back on-screen. The beauty, who made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, has bagged a lead role in an upcoming movie.

As per a credible source, the movie named Tu Chahiye will be directed by popular TV director and producer Ratna Sinha, who is known for her work in projects like Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana and Middle-Class Love.

The actors are shooting for the movie currently. The storyline of the movie is kept under wraps.

We sent out a message to Ashnoor but did not get revert till we filed the story.

