Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur to play lead in movie Tu Chahiye

Ashnoor Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, has bagged a lead role in an upcoming movie Tu Chahiye.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 11:53:46
Ashnoor Kaur, the popular actress, who is best known for her acting in several television serials, including Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes, is all set to be back on-screen. The beauty, who made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, has bagged a lead role in an upcoming movie.

As per a credible source, the movie named Tu Chahiye will be directed by popular TV director and producer Ratna Sinha, who is known for her work in projects like Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana and Middle-Class Love.

The actors are shooting for the movie currently. The storyline of the movie is kept under wraps.

We sent out a message to Ashnoor but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

